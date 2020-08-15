Citizens National Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after buying an additional 264,703 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,354. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

