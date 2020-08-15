Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.09 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,037,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $140,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162,323 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.34. 3,401,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The company has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.