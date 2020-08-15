Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $957,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

SBUX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.20. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

