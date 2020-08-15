Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. 6,328,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

