Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

