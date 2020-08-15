CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 318 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $154.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average of $117.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

