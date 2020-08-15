CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

CCNE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,809. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 20.46%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

