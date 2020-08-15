Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 209,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 117,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,452,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

