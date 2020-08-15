Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of Cohbar stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 255,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,377. Cohbar has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
Cohbar Company Profile
