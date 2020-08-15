Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohbar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Cohbar stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.42. 255,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,377. Cohbar has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Get Cohbar alerts:

Cohbar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.