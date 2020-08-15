Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Raised by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,442,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,637 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

CL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

