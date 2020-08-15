Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 297.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 88.7% during the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,119. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

