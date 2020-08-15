Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Down 68.5% in March

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,938,800 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 6,146,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,769.7 days.
COBJF stock remained flat at $$0.38 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38. Comba Telecom Systems has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.38.
About Comba Telecom Systems
