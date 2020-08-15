Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,207,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

