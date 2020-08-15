Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 27,868 shares of Conifer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

