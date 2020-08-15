ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 637.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,349,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,938,130. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

