CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) PT Lowered to $10.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

CRMD opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 116.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

