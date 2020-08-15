Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd makes up about 12.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,070 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter valued at $831,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,810,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428,260 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 2.7% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 514,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 85,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,836. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $81,150.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

