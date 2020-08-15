Corundum Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit accounts for 48.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 39.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 179,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 109,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,733. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $265.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

