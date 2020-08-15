Corundum Group Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust makes up about 5.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORR. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 165,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 17.17 and a current ratio of 17.17.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 135.04%. Analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

