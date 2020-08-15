Corundum Group Inc. Sells 14,000 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Corundum Group Inc. lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. New Residential Investment makes up approximately 15.0% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NRZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,834,506. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

