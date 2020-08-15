Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.88.

COST stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $336.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $268.77 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 78.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $20,357,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

