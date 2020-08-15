Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 955,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,107. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $17,238,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $10,688,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 296,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 214,193 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 230,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

