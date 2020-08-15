Crawford & Company (CRD.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 2nd

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $420.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.