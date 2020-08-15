Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%.

OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.44. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crawford United in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford United from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

