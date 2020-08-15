Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 232,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $220.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.16.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Banco Santander lowered shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.25.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

