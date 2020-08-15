CRH (NYSE:CRH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.05. 11,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,589. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 414.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 158,633 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth about $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 331.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

