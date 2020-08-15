CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRH. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. CRH has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CRH by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.