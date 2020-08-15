Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Price

Media headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a news sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the payment services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected American Express’ ranking:

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.41. 1,954,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

