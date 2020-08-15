Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRWD. Barclays raised their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.42.

Crowdstrike stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. 3,411,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $3,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,204,058 shares of company stock worth $946,716,182. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $28,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

