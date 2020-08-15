CSU Producer Resources Inc. Invests $924,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,337,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Cfra decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

