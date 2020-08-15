CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,798.0 days.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$37.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $52.88.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.