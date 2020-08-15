Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.
NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.51. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cutera by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cutera by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cutera by 809.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cutera by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.
