Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

CUTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $255.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.51. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect that Cutera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cutera by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cutera by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cutera by 809.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 272,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cutera by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

