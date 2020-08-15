CVCoin (CVN) Hits Market Cap of $459,778.70

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. CVCoin has a total market cap of $459,778.70 and $11,496.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00160402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.01890307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00195310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000212 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129379 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

