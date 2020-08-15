CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.21.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 482.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,774. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,090.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,781 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,811,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

