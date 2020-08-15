D. B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 1,713 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 175,123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 55,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 285,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 3,547,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.95. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

