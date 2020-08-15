D. B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $78.37. 3,765,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

