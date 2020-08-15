D. B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,101,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 100,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,457. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.92.

