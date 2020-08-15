D. B. Root & Company LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.45. 10,072,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

