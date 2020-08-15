D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 234,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

