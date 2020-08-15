D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 310 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.44.

Shares of TSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. 759,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $154.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

