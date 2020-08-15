D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 335 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

D. B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 224.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 838.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,346. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.