D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys 538 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,487,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

