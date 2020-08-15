D. B. Root & Company LLC Buys New Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in 3M by 23.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in 3M by 103.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 54.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in 3M by 979.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 176,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 160,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 1,607,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

