D. B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D. B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,461,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,764,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,566,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,814 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

