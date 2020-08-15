D. B. Root & Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $77.71. 2,734,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

