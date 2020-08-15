D. B. Root & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after buying an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total value of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $268.77 and a 1 year high of $345.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average of $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

