D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 97,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.84. 2,513,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.