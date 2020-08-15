D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.42. 643,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

