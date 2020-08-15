D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

D. B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,154,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,478,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 932,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 448,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 268,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,908,000 after purchasing an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,632. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

