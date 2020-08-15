D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $14.85 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D. B. Root & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,966,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,489,000 after acquiring an additional 32,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,735,000 after acquiring an additional 117,828 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. 581,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

